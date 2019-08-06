As seen above, this week's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown featured Roman Reigns beating a confession out of Buddy Murphy. Murphy told Reigns that Rowan was behind last week's forklift attack.

SmackDown went off the air with Rowan and Daniel Bryan looking on from the ring after Murphy placed blame on Rowan. No SummerSlam match for Reigns was announced, and there was no mention of Samoa Joe. There have been rumors and speculation on Reigns vs. Bryan or Reigns and Joe vs. Bryan and Rowan for Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

As seen below, Reigns took to Twitter after SmackDown and issued a warning to Rowan.

He wrote, "Looks like I had to beat a confession out of @WWE_Murphy, I'll have no problem beating an explanation and an apology out of you. @ERICKROWAN #SDLive"