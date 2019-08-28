- Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado has been confirmed for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. As seen above, Dorado challenged Carrillo after this week's main event, which saw Carrillo defeat Oney Lorcan to earn a title shot from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15.

- The dark match after last night's WWE 205 Live tapings in Baton Rouge, Louisiana saw Roman Reigns defeat Samoa Joe in singles action.

- The Revival's Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson took to Twitter last night after SmackDown and made more comments on their new alliance with Randy Orton.

Dash wrote, "My god. We're the standard. We're unstoppable. #FTRKO"

"My God, we're so much better than everybody else! #FTRKO," Dawson added.

SmackDown saw The Revival help Orton defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E in singles action.

You can see their tweets below: