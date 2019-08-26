WWE has announced that the 9th season of Total Divas will premiere on Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET on the E! network.

Total Divas will add to WWE's Wednesday night programming, which will include WWE NXT on the USA Network beginning September 18 from 8-10pm ET.

The 9th season of Total Divas will see the addition of Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville, plus Natalya, Carmella, Nia Jax, Naomi and Natalya.

You can see a trailer for the new season above. Below is the full announcement WWE sent to us today: