As noted, Ronda Rousey suffered a nasty injury to her middle and ring fingers while filming Fox's 9-1-1 series in Mexico a few days ago. Rousey reportedly never broke character and returned to work the next day. You can read our original report on the injury by clicking here.

Rousey took to Instagram this afternoon and commented on what happened, noting that she almost lost a finger in the freak accident. The injury occurred when Rousey was supposed to be slamming a door during a scene.

"So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting @911onfox," she wrote. "Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I'm used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I'm supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws. I returned to filming the next day and finished my scenes before returning home to recover. Modern medicine amazes me, I already had 50% range of motion back in 3 days. There's so much more than I can write here, stayed tuned via @rondarouseydotcom for the full story. And of course tune in to see how well I can act like my finger didn't just fall off in this upcoming season of @911onfox"

Rousey is back at home recovering now, and already had 50% range of motion back in just three days. There's no word yet on when Rousey will return to WWE action from her post-WrestleMania 35 hiatus, or how this injury might impact those return plans.

