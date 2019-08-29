Ruby Riott took to Instagram this evening and revealed a new neck and shoulder tattoo.

The ink was done by Amber Olsen, owner of the Enamored Arts tattoo studio and art gallery in Mishawaka, Indiana. Riott noted in her Instagram post that former Riott Squad partner Sarah Logan gave her the idea for the piece.

The sunflower in the design is done around Riott's surgery scar. Riott underwent successful surgery back on August 6 to repair a bilateral injury on her left shoulder. This operation came after she underwent the same procedure on her right shoulder back on May 22.

Riott wrote on Instagram, "She's even better than I could've ever imagined!!! @sarahloganwwe gave me the idea for this piece and @artbyamberolsen brought it to life, and she's incredible! She'll hate me for saying this, but I'm such a huge fan of @artbyamberolsen, as an artist, as a human and as a friend. Thank you so much, she's perfect!! P.S. Check out my sweet surgery scar in my sunflower!"

You can see her full Instagram post below and use the arrows to scroll the photos: