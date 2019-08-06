WWE RAW Superstar Ruby Riott underwent successful surgery to repair a bilateral injury on her left shoulder today.

Riott revealed the surgery on Twitter and wrote , "Round 2...Fight!"

We noted back on May 22 that Riott underwent surgery to repair the same injury on her right shoulder. It was confirmed then that she would need to undergo the same operation on her left shoulder at a later date, and that was today.

There's no word yet on when Riott will be back in action. Riott last wrestled on the April 22 WWE Main Event tapings before RAW, losing to Dana Brooke. She hasn't been used much since The Riott Squad was split up in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup.

You can see Ruby's tweet with post-surgery photo below:

You can check out which other current top WWE stars are out due to injury in our "Injured List" section.