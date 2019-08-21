- The above video is from the Bella Twins YouTube channel. The video is the family training before last Sunday's Family Feud celebrity episode. The Bellas and their family ended up beating Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Tyron Woodley, Ilima Lei Macfarlane, and Ryan Bader.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair threw the first pitch at tonight's Houston Astros game. Below is a video of Flair throwing the first pitch:

Ric Flair! The stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, first pitch wheelin' and dealin' son of a gun. pic.twitter.com/SCg7NijauG — Houston Astros (@astros) August 22, 2019

- Earlier Rusev replied to a news story about him and Lana re-signing to WWE. "You need to make up your mind my dude," Rusev tweeted to a reporter because their first story was about them not re-signing with WWE.

Below is their exchange:

You need to make up your mind my dude https://t.co/LQw1lanPET — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 22, 2019