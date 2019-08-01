Sami Zayn will be hosting a special stand-up comedy event during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Toronto, to benefit his SamiForSyria campaign.
The SamJam Comedy Hour will feature stand-up comedy by Sami and James McGee of Just For Laughs. There will also be special guests in attendance, including Renee Young and comedian Stacy McGunnigle. Renee and Stacy host the Regular Girls podcast together.
The event will take place on Friday, August 9 from 8pm - 9pm ET at the Bad Dog Theatre Company in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Below is the full announcement on the event:
THE SAMJAM COMEDY HOUR FEATURING WWE SUPERSTAR SAMI ZAYN WITH SPECIAL GUESTS INCLUDING RENEE YOUNG!
It's a helluva show! The Sam Jam Comedy Hour is coming to Toronto during Summerslam weekend with comedy by WWE Superstar Sami Zayn and his good buddy James McGee (Just For Laughs) on Friday August 9th at 8 PM!
Special guests include comedian Stacy McGunnigle (Second City) and WWE announcer Renee Young.
Part of the funds from this show will be donated to SamiForSyria, Sami's charity that helps provide life-saving medical care to Syrian refugees. You can donate today at SamiForSyria.com.
Tickets - which are $15 in advance or $20 at the door - are on sale now at baddogtheatre.com/calendar.
This event is produced by 50/50 Improv and Jolly Boy Theatre Co. The link for the Facebook event page can be found here.
ABOUT THE PERFORMERS
Sami Zayn is a world traveled WWE Superstar with over 15 years of pro wrestling experience, and 45 accumulative minutes of improv experience. James McGee is his friend. He is also the Artistic Director at Montreal Improv Theatre. Together, they have performed at OFF-JFL and Zoofest.
Stacey McGunnigle is an actor, writer, and award winning comedian. Renee Young is a Canadian-born commentator on WWE programming. Their podcast Regular Girls can be found at theregulargirls.com.