Sami Zayn will be hosting a special stand-up comedy event during WWE SummerSlam weekend in Toronto, to benefit his SamiForSyria campaign.

The SamJam Comedy Hour will feature stand-up comedy by Sami and James McGee of Just For Laughs. There will also be special guests in attendance, including Renee Young and comedian Stacy McGunnigle. Renee and Stacy host the Regular Girls podcast together.

The event will take place on Friday, August 9 from 8pm - 9pm ET at the Bad Dog Theatre Company in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Below is the full announcement on the event: