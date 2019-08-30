All Elite Wrestling's Sammy Guevara recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet about how he went from a rising star on the independent pro wrestling scene to be contacted by AEW. Without disclosing the name of who scouted him out, Guevara described the uncertainty he felt until finally getting a direct message on Twitter asking him about his contract status.

"I was in Japan - I [am going to] tell you the story without telling you his name," Sammy explained. "So, the press conference happened and I saw all the people that were there, and I was like, 'Damn, I feel like they are going to reach out to me.' They hadn't yet. I had one conversation with one of the members of the upper-tier guys at a show and he asked me what I was doing mid-January, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm going to be in Japan.' Mid-January was the first press conference. This is back in October, before that, and so I think he was going to ask me to be there but I was in Japan, so we just dropped it and started talking about something else. I didn't think about it until later. So I'm in Japan, that happens, and I go to sleep. I wake up in the morning, and I get a DM on Twitter and it's like, 'What's your contract status?'"

Now, with the looming head-to-head battle between AEW on TNT and WWE NXT on the USA Network that will take place on Wednesday nights, Guevara looks back in disbelief at how things have unfolded.

"That made me laugh so much because at Double Or Nothing, when Moxley came down and started beating everybody up - maybe it was when he was standing on the chip and it was over with - I was standing next to Kylie Rae and we're just watching it, and I'm like, 'Isn't this crazy? We're a part of this.' And then she's like, 'Yeah, this is F'n nuts.' I don't know, to be a fan and say, 'I want to do this', and to be doing it. And then to now be in one of the biggest companies right now, and they're about to go head-to-head with friggin' WWE NXT-whatever. It's wild! Another example that nothing is impossible," Guevara said.

It was announced that Guevara's match against AEW Executive VP Cody Rhodes will be the very first match that takes place during the AEW on TNT premiere episode. Sammy mentioned to Vliet that he would have preferred to not have known about the match until a later date.

"That's one thing about me - I don't want to know anything ahead of time because then I'll just end up saying it," Guevara noted. "I like being as surprised as everyone else, so when I woke up in the morning and saw that [I was facing Cody on the debut episode], I was like, 'Okay, cool, this is wild to be the first AEW one-on-one match and now the first one on TV. Am I dreaming? Pinch me.' You know what I'm saying?"