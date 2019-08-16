Josh Barnett announced that Anthony Carelli aka former WWE star Santino Marella has been added to GCW Presents Josh Barnett's Bloodsport II. Bloodsport II is an event where pro wrestling and MMA come together.

Barnett tweeted the news, "From Judo to Battlearts and MMA, this man has all the credentials for Bloodsport. Anthony Carelli is coming to score the ippon Sept 14th."

Killer Kross, Allysin Kay, Tom Lawlor, Ikuhisa Minowa, Zachary Wentz, JR Kratos, Matt Makowski, Anthony Henry, Chris Dickinson, and Davey Boy Smith Jr were announced earlier.

The main event for Bloodsport II is between Josh Barnett and Jon Moxley. The event will be taking place on September 14 at The Showboat in Atlantic City.

Below is Barnett's tweet: