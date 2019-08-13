There's been a lot of talk about some of Sasha Banks' chair shots to RAW Women's Becky Lynch during the ringside beatdown on this week's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from Toronto.

As seen below in this post, it appears that a few of Banks' chair shots to Lynch saw a part of the chair connect with the back of her head.

Lynch has not issued any public comments following the angle and there's been no word yet on any kind of injury, but we will keep you updated.

Banks made her long-awaited return to WWE on this week's RAW and interrupted a segment where Natalya was talking about marking one year since the death of her father, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Neidhart. Banks embraced Natalya but then turned heel on her, beating her down and revealing new blue hair that she was hiding under a purple wig. Banks was then confronted by Lynch and the two brawled until Banks got the upperhand on the outside of the ring. Banks left Lynch laying after a brutal beatdown that included many steel chair shots.

Below is the fan video of Banks' ringside chair shots to Lynch: