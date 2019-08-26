Sasha Banks will open tonight's WWE RAW episode from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, according to The Wrap.

As noted, tonight's show will feature Banks' return to the RAW ring as she faces Natalya in singles action.

The Wrap also reported that the script for tonight's RAW has Banks cutting "a heel promo" during the opening segment. It was noted that RAW will walk fans through Banks' turn from a babyface to a heel, covering her recent return and heel turn on Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

It was also noted that WWE officials were still undecided on "how 'real' Banks' promo and the explanation for her heel turn would get" in the opening segment.

"Last week's promo by Sasha was designed to establish her character's villainous take on all situations," noted The Wrap's source, described as a 'key writer' for WWE creative. "This week's is designed to get into the backstory, why she's turned heel, the motivation behind the change in her persona."

Banks vs. Lynch is reportedly planned for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15, and could be finalized on tonight's RAW.

It's interesting to note that the WWE Public Relations Twitter account originally tweeted a link to The Wrap's article, but deleted it, likely due to the "backstage news" that was reported. WWE PR then made another tweet that just confirmed Sasha in the opening segment, crediting The Wrap. You can see that tweet below.