- The Bella Twins look back at July in the video above. The moments include Kids' Choice Sports Awards, playing with face swap apps, and Birdie learning how to grocery shop by herself.

- WWE posted a reminder about the upcoming premiere of the USA show, Straight Up Steve Austin on Aug. 12. The show is a unique interview-based series hosted by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. WWE RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch will be a guest on the show during this season.

- Sasha Banks is showing her love for Ali in her most recent Instagram post! Banks posted the below photo of her wearing an Ali shirt with the caption, "Chase the light." Ali commented on the Instagram post with, "We're gonna change the world homie."