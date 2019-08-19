WWE has announced that Sasha Banks will be on tonight's RAW episode from St. Paul, Minnesota for a special King's Court segment with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.
Banks will address last week's WWE return and the attack to Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.
Below is the full announcement for the segment:
Will Sasha Banks explain her actions on "The King's Court"?
As first reported by Sports Illustrated, Sasha Banks will appear on "The King's Court" with Jerry "The King" Lawler this coming Monday night on Raw.
Banks garnered all the headlines this past week on Raw when she re-emerged and devastatingly took out both Natalya and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Boss' next meeting will be a bit of a different setting though, as she arrives this Monday to be questioned by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on his iconic talk show, "The King's Court."
Will Sasha explain her shocking actions and swift change in demeanor? Find out when The Boss steps to the throne this Monday night.