- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring SummerSlam's greatest betrayals. The group included: Nikki Bella turning on Brie, Jon Stewart helping Seth Rollins against John Cena, and Becky Lynch attacking Charlotte.

- Last night, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon did a SummerSlam Meet & Greet to help raise money for Connor's Cure (pediatric cancer research). On Twitter, Stephanie noted the duo ended up raising over $30,000 for the cause.

Thank you to everyone who came out to meet me and @TripleH last night! We loved seeing you and the best part was all the money you raised for @ConnorsCure for pediatric cancer research...over $30k! The @WWEUniverse is one of a kind! pic.twitter.com/yiiFcEA2Jp — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 10, 2019

- Sasha Banks posted photos of her with blonde hair, much to the surprise of her fans. Banks would then post a second photo letting everyone know it was just a wig.

"Issa wig (@nuolawigs) her name is 'Carmen' but I like to call her Trish Stratus," Banks wrote in the caption.