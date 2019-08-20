AEW has announced that the semifinals of the tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions will take place on Wednesday, October 23.

October 23 is the date of the fourth AEW on TNT episode, which airs live from 8-10pm ET at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

The August 31 AEW All Out pay-per-view will feature The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends with the winners receiving a first-round bye in the tournament. The second AEW on TNT episode, on October 9 from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA, will then feature Private Party vs. The Young Bucks in a first round tournament match.

Stay tuned for more updates on the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament.