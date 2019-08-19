Tonight's WWE RAW main event saw Braun Strowman and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Rollins is now a five-time RAW Tag Team Champion while Strowman is a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, but this is their first reign together. Gallows and Anderson won the titles back on the July 29 RAW by winning a Triple Threat over The Usos and former champions The Revival.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota:
