- A new episode of WWE Ride Along will premiere on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. One car will feature recently-engaged RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, while the other car features The Viking Raiders and Sarah Logan. The episode is titled "Becky and Seth's Excellent Adventure." Above is a preview clip with The Man and The Architect.

- A new WWE Day Of episode will premiere on the WWE Network after Saturday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event goes off the air. The thirty-minute episode will feature behind-the-scenes footage from the recent SummerSlam 2019 pay-per-view. As noted, a thirty-minute documentary on Adrian Street will also premiere on the WWE Network on Saturday before Takeover. Below is the current WWE Network schedule of new programming on Saturday:

* 1pm ET - Adrian Street: Imagine What I Could Do To You

* 1:30pm ET - NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" Pre-show

* 2pm ET - NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff"

* 4:30pm ET - WWE Day Of: SummerSlam 2019

- As noted, the first round of the WWE King of the Ring tournament will continue on tonight's RAW with Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin vs. The Miz. Below is backstage video of Ricochet talking about the match. He was asked if he's still confident going into the match, as he was last week.

"I mean, it's about as confident as you can be going into a match with Drew McIntyre," Ricochet said. "You always gotta stay confident, especially in tournaments like this, and tonight's no different, and I know Drew wants to win just as bad as everyone else wants to win, but this is destiny for me, this is something that... it's beyond words. Tonight I can't let Drew or any of these other competitors stop me from fulfilling my destiny of becoming King of the Ring, and tonight I think everybody's gonna see how serious I am about that."

Ricochet was also asked what it means to have fan support going into tonight's first round match, and how important the support is.

"That's amazing to me," he said. "That is honestly... there's no words that can describe it. Just having the support of those guys and everybody in the WWE Universe means the world to me because just being here in general is a dream come true, so having the support of the WWE Universe in something as prestigious as King of the Ring, is also a dream come true to me and tonight I'm going to try to do my best not to let them down."