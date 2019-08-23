WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter today to comment on his engagement to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

"I'm the luckiest man alive," Rollins wrote.

Rollins also posted a closer look at Lynch's engagement ring, which you can see below.

As noted, Lynch revealed the engagement on Thursday with a tweet. She wrote, "Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life."

There's no word yet on when The Man and The Architect plan on tying the knot, but we will keep you updated.

You can also see Becky's original tweet below:

I'm the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019