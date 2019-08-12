New WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins received a standing ovation from the crowd inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada after last night's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view went off the air.

Above is post-show footage of what happened after SummerSlam went off the air.

As noted, Rollins won the SummerSlam main event and captured the title for a second time by defeating Brock Lesnar.

Rollins tweeted the following after the show: