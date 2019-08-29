WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins has received the #1 spot in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 for 2019.

The annual PWI 500 list is a hot topic each year, but it's interesting to note that WWE touted Rollins' #1 spot on their website this year. Rollins topped the list, followed by Daniel Bryan, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at #5.

"As difficult as it can be, this is all I ever wanted to be in this position, to be having this conversation with you talking about being the absolute best wrestler on the entire planet," Rollins told PWI. "I don't think there is a single part of me that would trade any second of it."

Rollins joins John Cena and WWE Hall of Famers Triple H, Steve Austin and Bret Hart as the only Superstars to earn the #1 spot twice. He previously topped the list in 2015. The Architect spoke to PWI and commented on joining that elite group.

"Those guys obviously are elite," Rollins said. "They are in a class all their own. They are Hall of Famers. So, to be mentioned amongst them is pretty special."

The full PWI 500 list for 2019 is now available in the latest issue. You can see the top 10 below:

1. Seth Rollins

2. Daniel Bryan

3. AJ Styles

4. Kofi Kingston

5. Kazuchika Okada

6. Johnny Gargano

7. Roman Reigns

8. Kenny Omega

9. Hiroshi Tanahashi

10. Will Ospreay

Below is WWE's congratulatory announcement on Rollins taking the #1 spot, along with the cover:

