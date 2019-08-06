- As noted, Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is now official for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Above is post-RAW video of Ziggler talking to Sarah Schreiber about the match. She asked if he's ready for the big match.

"Um, I was caught by surprise but when you're someone who is like me in this line of business, and you've made a career about preparing for everyone, absolutely everyone on this roster, day in and day out, Goldberg is not on that roster, so I was caught a little off guard," Ziggler said. He continued, "I have a lot to prepare for for SummerSlam because I have made a career, a career out of every match saying that you don't have a chance in this match and giving them one little inkling of saying I am better than all of you and I can prove it tonight and will SummerSlam be the night? You're damn right it will be because every time I step foot in the ring it's not just to be the best, it's not just to takeover the show, to steal the show and walk out with someone's girlfriend, I've done it, I've done it all. I have a legacy that I have to prove, not just to myself but to the entire damn world, just how good I am. I am as good as I say I am, no on else backs up anything like I do and I will prove it when I kick Goldberg's ass in front of everybody at SummerSlam, and I will walk out the living legend that I am."

- A WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" preview show will air on the WWE Network this Wednesday at 7:30pm ET, the lead-in to the go-home NXT episode. "Prime Target - NXT Takeover: Toronto 2019" is scheduled to run for 30 minutes.

- WWE issued a storyline medical update on Seth Rollins today, noting that he has been cleared to compete at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday following last night's brutal attack by WWE Universal Champion. As seen below, Rollins re-tweeted the announcement and issued a warning to Paul Heyman: