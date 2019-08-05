WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be returning to the ring on tonight's RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Trish will team with Natalya to face Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, according to a new announcement from WWE.

Stratus is set to face Flair at Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view while Natalya is set to challenge Lynch for her title.

WWE has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be on tonight's RAW for a MizTV segment with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. This could be where WWE confirms the return of Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, for the reported SummerSlam match with Ziggler.

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

@dawgpound061190 contributed to this article.