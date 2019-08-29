AEW has announced that former Heart of Shimmer Champion Shazza McKenzie will be competing in the Casino Battle Royale at Saturday's All Out pay-per-view during the "Buy In" pre-show.
There are now 12 confirmed spots for the 21-woman match - McKenzie, Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs.
The winner of the Casino Battle Royale will face off with the winner of Saturday's Riho vs. Hikaru Shida match during the AEW on TNT premiere from Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 2. The winner of that match will be crowned the first-ever AEW Women's Champion.
The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place this coming Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.
Below is the updated announced card:
AEW World Heavyweight Title Match
Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page
Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles
The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)
Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)
Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard
Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin
The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order
Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.
Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
Winner faces Casino Battle Royale winner during the AEW TNT premiere for the AEW Women's Title.
SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
The Buy In Pre-show
Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party
The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale
Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Awesome Kong, Shazza McKenzie, 9 participants TBA
Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.