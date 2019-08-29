AEW has announced that former Heart of Shimmer Champion Shazza McKenzie will be competing in the Casino Battle Royale at Saturday's All Out pay-per-view during the "Buy In" pre-show.

There are now 12 confirmed spots for the 21-woman match - McKenzie, Awesome Kong, Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, and Sadie Gibbs.

The winner of the Casino Battle Royale will face off with the winner of Saturday's Riho vs. Hikaru Shida match during the AEW on TNT premiere from Washington, DC on Wednesday, October 2. The winner of that match will be crowned the first-ever AEW Women's Champion.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place this coming Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Winner faces Casino Battle Royale winner during the AEW TNT premiere for the AEW Women's Title.

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

The Buy In Pre-show

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party

The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, Awesome Kong, Shazza McKenzie, 9 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women's World Title.