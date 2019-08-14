- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown in Toronto.

- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston turns 38 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund turns 70, WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano turns 32 and wrestling legend "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton turns 61.

- Sheamus is currently in The Philippines doing promotional work for WWE. He tweeted the following photo from Manila today.

The Celtic Warrior has been out of action for several months after reportedly suffering a concussion after WrestleMania 35. It was reported last month that he was cleared and ready to return to the ring, but there's no word yet on when he will be back.