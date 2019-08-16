Sheamus spoke with Spin.ph while hosting a press conference on his WWE promotional tour of The Philippines this week. The Celtic Warrior admitted he misses the ring.

"I'm trying to get better. I miss the ring," Sheamus said, also stressing the urgency to get back in shape and back in action for WWE.

Sheamus indicated in the Spin.ph interview that he is still working towards getting cleared. The 41 year old Sheamus started making promotional appearances for WWE in June and was reported to be returning to the road for WWE, but he hasn't returned and we haven't heard any more on him being backstage. Sheamus has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion.

Sheamus, who celebrated 10 years with WWE this summer, recently dropped 40 pounds and said he's in the best shape of his life.

It looks like Sheamus filmed a special episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series while in Manila this week. Below are a few more shots from his promotional tour of The Philippines:

Arrived in Manila, they made me a cake. Perfect for a fella, it tastes of vanilla!

Thank you @WWESEAsia... who wants to workout in the Philippines? pic.twitter.com/QIVVOGWsD7 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 14, 2019

Found so many Celtic Warriors ready to workout with The Fella in Manila. ???? https://t.co/PyXq4xGwNT — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 15, 2019

Great workout today with the AMAZING kids of Manila at #PrettyHugeObstacles... probably my toughest one yet! #BraveChange pic.twitter.com/9SwoIIycSm — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 15, 2019