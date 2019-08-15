Rising ROH star and Shinobi Shadow Squad member Eil Isom was recently part of Ring of Honor's column, 10 Questions With....

During the Q&A, Isom was asked about what was his most embarrassing moment in pro wrestling was. Isom revealed it was during a match with PJ Black, who signed with Ring of Honor back in February. Eli learned the hard way about using high-risk maneuvers.

"It happened when I wrestled PJ Black in Pittsburgh," Isom revealed. "We were having a great back and forth match, and I started to gain some momentum. At one point I even had the upper hand on PJ. It was at this point where I tried to hit PJ with a springboard dropkick, but much to my surprise when I went up for the springboard I found myself quickly coming back down. I clipped my foot, went completely head over heels and ate it hard as I smacked off the mat. What made it even worse is that up until that point I had never messed up a springboard before. Soon after, PJ took control and won the match, and I found out the hard way why they call those types of moves high-risk maneuvers."

Isom also answered questions about his hometown, Shinobi Shadow Squad member Cheeseburger, and what's on his bucket list. To read the whole interview, please click here.