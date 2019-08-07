- There had been some speculation on Ali vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura being added to the SummerSlam card but that match was not confirmed on last night's go-home SmackDown episode. Above is post-show video of Nakamura asking how last week's non-title loss to Ali has affected him.

"I'm OK," Nakamura said. "And Ali? I almost forgot that. But he got the chance already at Smackville, but he lost so I think I don't need to care about him anymore. Right? Thank you, next."

- The dark main event after last night's WWE 205 Live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair.

- Last night's SmackDown saw Shane McMahon take out Kevin Owens ahead of their match at SummerSlam on Sunday. The stipulation for the match will see Owens quit WWE if he loses. Shane taunted Owens on Twitter after last night's attack.

"Pinfall. Submission. DQ. Count out. Either way, the crowd will sing... Na na na na...na na na na... Hey. Hey. Hey. Gooooodbye! #SummerSlam"