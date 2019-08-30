- Above is behind-the-scenes footage from Paige's recent appearance on Fox's "What Just Happened??!" with Fred Savage.

- WWE announced the following update to their hit SuperCard mobile game:

The Velveteen Dream Experience comes to WWE SuperCard in September Need a little more Velveteen Dream in your life? Then WWE SuperCard is your destination for the entire month of September! The Velveteen Dream Experience is a month-long celebration of the NXT North American Champion and features limited-edition Velveteen Dream cards, Dream-themed packs, free gifts and much, much more! It all starts this Sunday when an exclusive SummerSlam '19-tier Velveteen Dream card starts dropping off the game's Draft Board at a low percentage chance for all players, regardless of tier. If you don't draw it from the board, fear not, as it will also be available in a pack later in the month. Another Velveteen Dream card debuts on Sunday, as well, this one inside the Fusion Chamber, alongside a host of other SummerSlam '19 Fusion cards. That's only the start of The Velveteen Dream Experience. Dream-themed packs will be available throughout the month, gifts will be available in the store, plus Dream cardbacks and portrait packs will be available to WWE SuperCard players. And don't miss out on the free gifts! The Velveteen Dream Experience starts this Sunday on WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts and is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

- WWE is celebrating 40 years of the Intercontinental Title this week across their digital and social media channels. As seen below, the current Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura said he's the only one worth celebrating.

"I'm the only #IntercontinentalChampion worth celebrating. #kingofstrongstyle #SDLive @SamiZayn," Nakamura tweeted, tagging his new partner Sami Zayn.

You can see the full tweet below: