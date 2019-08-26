On the latest Being the Elite, Tony Schiavone announced AEW will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bojangles' Coliseum on November 6 for a TNT taping. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 6. Schiavone also confirmed he has joined All Elite Wrestling.

The episode also announced SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) will take on Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt at AEW All Out on August 31 in Chicago. Below is the updated card:

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Kenny Omega vs. PAC

LADDER MATCH (AAA TAG TEAM TITLES)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winner receives first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

SCU vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt

CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (THE BUY IN)

Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, TBA

Winner receives shot at AEW Women's World Championship on October 2.

THE BUY IN

Private Party vs. Angelico And Jack Evans

Below are the rest of the highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Kenny Omega is working on promotional material and is told that Jon Moxley is out of their All Out match. Omega talks about Moxley defying the "wrestling god" to come to AEW, throwing him of a stack of chips at Double or Nothing, then going on this "warrior's journey" in NJPW to see what it was like to live in Omega's shoes. He asks Moxley how that tournament, "Did you win? Because I know I did. First try." Omega continues that this was Moxley's big chance, now that he was free, but maybe wrestling for almost a month straight before their match wasn't the best idea. Omega says he was ready, he took Moxley seriously, and got into the best shape of his life. He accuses Moxley of not taking the match or the PPV seriously and owes everyone an apology. Omega calls Moxley careless for his injury and doesn't appreciate the sad fans that Moxley left at his feet. Omega finishes with saying he should wish Moxley a speedy recovery, but "at this point, I could really give a s--- if you ever come back."

* Cody in the AEW office with The Young Bucks. On the whiteboard it says "Easter Egg 1" and "Easter Egg 2." All three are stressed with Moxley out of the match and there's only a week to go before the PPV. Matt says make the main event a triple threat match, but the other two respond that doesn't make any sense. Cody follows up, "That's a WWE move." Cody says Kota Ibushi, Matt responds, "He's not available, we don't even work with that company." Nick Jackson throws out "Marty Scurll, he's probably available." Matt says, "He might as well be dead to us." Cody offers up Flip Gordon, that gets a no. Matt then thinks of PAC and Cody isn't so sure, especially after what happened last time. Matt pulls out his phone, "What time do ya think it is in London right now?" We see a graphic of PAC vs. Kenny Omega at All Out.

* Christopher Daniels stop to get some gas for his car. He then sees the place is called Dino Mart. Back at home, he sits on the couch and sits on a toy dinosaur. He goes to take a nap and Jurassic Park comes on the TV, he wakes up and the toy dinosaur is on him again. Daniels then realizes his next opponents should be. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky start seeing references to Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt. Cut to Jungle Boy on Luchasaurus' shoulders walking a dog, which ends up being Johnny Impact and Taya Valkyrie's dog. Impact and Valkyrie are also taking Marko Stunt for a run, as well. Cut back to Scorpio Sky sort of putting the pieces together. Graphic shown of SCU vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt at AEW All Out on August 31.

* The Young Bucks, Tony Khan, Cody, Brandi, and Kenny are at the TNT HQ in Atlanta, Georgia. The Young Bucks visit the DDP Yoga HQ and then do a photo shoot.

* Adam Page talks with The Young Buck and asks if they would corner him for his title match against Chris Jericho. The Bucks says between the Ladder Match and having to help produce they just can't. Page says it's cool and not worry about it. The Bucks say Page has got it though as they head off.

* Chris Jericho says after 29 years of wrestling, beating numerous legends and winning titles along the way, none of that matters come August 31. Jericho says he knows Page's family will be there, but his will not because this will either be the greatest night of his career, or the beginning of the end. Jericho says Page may have a huge future, but it's not his time, Jericho says he has to win (as he slaps himself in the face) and change the industry yet again.