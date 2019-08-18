WOS Wrestling presenter and former Impact star SoCal Val was doing a Q&A on Twitter this afternoon and was asked to name someone she would like to wrestle. Her response was WWE Superstar, Dolph Ziggler.

SoCal Val answered, "Well I'm not a wrestler and the handful of times I did wrestle I absolutely hated it. Saying that...I think I could most definitely kick @HEELZiggler's ass."

Dolph Ziggler noticed her tweet and responded, "Same. ps: Val could most definitely kick my ass...if she wanted to break her foot on my buns of steel."

Val then replied with a GIF of Kevin Malone (Brian Baumgartner) from The Office laughing.



