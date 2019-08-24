AEW All Out takes place next Saturday in Chicago on August 31 at the Sears Centre. The show will be headlined by Chris Jericho taking on "Hangman" Adam Page to decide the first-ever AEW World Champion, but there are plenty of other solid matches on the card.

Today's question: which match are you looking forward to the most?

AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (VACANT)

Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Kenny Omega vs. PAC

LADDER MATCH (AAA TAG TEAM TITLES)

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winner receives first round bye in AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

CASINO BATTLE ROYAL (THE BUY IN)

Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, TBA

Winner receives shot at AEW Women's World Championship on October 2.

THE BUY IN

Private Party vs. Angelico And Jack Evans