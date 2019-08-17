The King of the Ring tournament will get started this Monday from St. Paul, MN and then on Tuesday's SmackDown from Sioux Falls, SD. The second round will begin on August 26 at RAW in New Orleans and SmackDown the next night in Baton Rouge, LA. The semi-finals will take place on September 9 and September 10 at the RAW and SmackDown events from Madison Square Garden in New York City. The finals will then be featured on WWE Clash of Champions PPV on September 15 in Charlotte, NC.

Today's question: who is your pick to win this year's tournament?

Below are the first round match-ups:

* Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe

* Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn

* The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

* Kevin Owens vs. WWE 24/7 Champion Elias

* Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

