WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Seth Rollins at tomorrow's WWE SummerSlam at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the lead-up to the match, Lesnar has completely destroyed Rollins on multiple occasions, focusing primarily on the challenger's ribs with a barrage of F-5s. Despite Lesnar's attacks, Rollins declared he's winning the title on Sunday.

Today question: Do you think Rollins finds a way to slay "The Beast" one more time?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tonight's NXT TakeOver: Toronto II and tomorrow's WWE SummerSlam.