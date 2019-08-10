It looks like the third fall for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" main event will be a Steel Cage match.

A large structure is hanging above the ring inside the Scotiabank Arena, as seen in the photo below.

As noted, tonight's main event will be a 2 of 3 Falls match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. The first fall, chosen by Cole, will be a classic wrestling match, and Gargano picked a Street Fight for the second fall. The third fall, if needed, will be chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal.