As noted, Thursday's WWE NXT TV tapings saw The Street Profits drop the NXT Tag Team Titles to The Undisputed Era. The match should air on September 4 or September 11.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will remain on the NXT roster, despite the title change. The title change reportedly has nothing to do with The Profits being on RAW. It was also said that Ford and Dawkins will continue to do the non-wrestling backstage segments on RAW.

It was reported in late July that there were no plans for Ford and Dawkins to wrestle on RAW any time soon. It was also said that wearing the NXT Tag Team Titles on RAW was considered to be a form of advertising for NXT, with the idea being that if you like seeing Ford and Dawkins on RAW and want to see more of them, then the weekly NXT TV show is the place where you can see them wrestle.

Ford and Dawkins started appearing in backstage segments back on July 1, as a way to introduce new, fresh faces to the brand. It was noted then that they were not considered to be officially called up to the main roster. Their recent backstage segments have been used to promote upcoming events and storylines.