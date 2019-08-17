Below are results for Impact Wrestling TV tapings (8/15) from Mexico City, Mexico:

* Eddie Edwards defeated Jake Deaner

* Jordynne Grace and Rosemary defeated Faby Apache and Vanilla Vargas

* Moose defeated Fallah Bahh

* Su Yung defeated Jessicka Havok

* Nino Hamburguesa and Big Mami defeated The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Raj Singh)

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Alisha Edwards

* Michael Elgin defeated Rhino (Street Fight)

* Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeated The Rascalz (Dez and Wentz)

* Rob Van Dam defeated Madman Fulton

* Golden Magic defeated Trey Miguel, Taurus, and TJ Perkins

* Tenille Dashwood defeated Kiera Hogan

* The North (Josh Alexander and Ethan Page) (c) defeated LAX (Santana and Ortiz) (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Sami Callihan and Jake Crist defeated Tommy Dreamer and Tessa Blanchard (Street Fight)

* Also during the tapings, Dr. Wagner Jr. announced he (along with some other AAA wrestlers) would be at Impact Bound for Glory. During the tapings Michael Elgin called out Pro Wrestling NOAH's Naomichi Marufuji to a match, and the two are set to meet at the upcoming PPV in October, according to PWInsider.