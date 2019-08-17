Below are results for Impact Wrestling TV tapings (8/16) from Mexico City, Mexico (H/T WrestlingWithDemons.net):

* Moose defeated Cousin Jake

* Faby Apache defeated Alisha Edwards

* Tessa Blanchard, Tommy Dreamer, RVD, and Rhino defeated Sami Callihan, Jake Crist, Dave Crist, and Madman Fulton

* Willie Mack and Rich Swann defeated LAX. Post-match, the locker room came out to the ring for a send-off celebration for LAX.

* Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Big Mami. Post-match, Tenille Dashwood ran in and went after Valkyrie and John E. Bravo.

* Michael Elgin defeated Dinastia

* Jessicka Havok defeated Su Yung (No DQ Match)

* Mahabali Shera defeated Cody Deaner

* Ace Austin defeated Eddie Edwards (via DQ)

* Jordynne Grace and Chik Tormenta vs. Keira Hogan and Vanilla Vargas turned into a 6-woman tag team match when Madison Rayne and Rosemary got involved.

* Rosemary, Jordynne Grace, and Chik Tormenta defeated Madison Rayne, Keira Hogan, and Vanilla Vargas

* Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Trey Miguel defeated Australian Suicide, Toxin, and Arez

* TJP defeated Golden Magic

* Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated Texano Jr.