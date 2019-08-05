WWE taped the following matches tonight in Pittsburgh for this week's Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan
* The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Pittsburgh for this week's Main Event episode:
* Dana Brooke defeated Sarah Logan
* The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins
New WWE 24/7 Champions Crowned On RAW (Videos)
Matt Riddle Says He Will "Beat The S--t" Out Of Chris Jericho, Jericho Responds
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
WWE To Air Maria Kanellis OBGYN Footage On Tonight's RAW
Drew McIntyre On Why He Prefers To Finish With The Claymore
WWE To Air Seth Rollins Documentary, RAW Reunion Behind-The-Scenes Footage, Natalya And Becky Lynch
Title Match And More Added To Tonight's WWE RAW
Matt Riddle Responds To Chris Jericho
Hulk Hogan Reveals Original Plan For First 'Mania
WWE 2K20 Cover Stars Revealed
Fan Reportedly Throws Up Nazi Salutes To Marcel Barthel At NXT Live Event
WWE Announcing Goldberg's Return Tonight?
Drew McIntyre Issues Statement About Roman Reigns' Incident
Lucha Underground Star Expected To Start With WWE
WWE Fines Samoa Joe For Airport Incident