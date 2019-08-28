Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Io Shirai defeated Cami Fields in a squash match. Io hits the moonsault, but picks Fields up at 2 and locks in her modified Koji Clutch for the tapout. After the match, Io grabs a kendo stick, but Candice LeRae runs down and takes the stick and runs Io off

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Keith Lee in a great big man back and forth match. Lee with a big lariat for 2. They fight on the apron. Lee one arm powerbombs Dijakovic on the apron. Dijakovic with a Fosberry Flop. Dijakovic with a toss suplex and a moonsault for 2. They fight on the top rope. Lee hits a Spanish Fly (yes you read that right) for 2. Lee goes up for the Doomsault, but Dijakovic kicks his leg out, pulls him off the rope, and hits Feast Your Eyes for the win. What a match

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler comes out. Before she can speak, Rhea Ripley interrupts to a big pop. Rhea squares off with Shayna, takes the mic, and says she knows what Shayna's gonna say, that she's beaten everyone here, but Rhea says "you haven't beaten me, b---h!" Shayna and Rhea stare each other down

* A promo from NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits is shown. They say they've got light work tonight with The Undisputed Era

* The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defeated The Street Profits to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. Montez Ford and Bobby Fish start. Fish takes control, tags Kyle O'Reilly. Kyle holds Montez at bay with a side headlock. Angelo Dawkins and Montez run wild. Crossbody for 2. Kyle kicks Montez while the ref is distracted keeping Dawkins out. Undisputed take control back and work over Montez. Kyle with an STF. Fish attacks Montez's knee. Montez fights back and gets the hot tag to Dawkins. Dawkins with a spear for 2. Dawkins with an ugly suplex on Fish. Kyle with a kneebar on Dawkins, Montez breaks it up. They all 4 trade blows. Montez misses the frog splash and Undisputed hit the high-low for the win and the titles. That's the end of the tapings as The Undisputed Era poses on the stage together