- Matt Riddle and Killian Dain had a big brawl during tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: 2019" event from the Scotiabank Arena. Their feud began a few weeks back after Dain returned to NXT from the main roster and attacked Riddle. Above is video from tonight's big brawl.

- The #NXTTakeover hashtag was trending worldwide on Twitter during tonight's big event from Toronto, as seen below. Triple H tweeted after Shayna Baszler retained the NXT Women's Title over Mia Yim and wrote, "#1 WORLDWIDE and there is still so much more left!!! #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT"

- Stars shown at ringside during tonight's "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event were Ricochet, EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion WALTER. Bate and WALTER will do battle in the main event of the upcoming NXT UK "Takeover: Cardiff" event on August 31. Below are photos from tonight's ringside appearances: