- The above video is the newest WWE Now video. In the video, Cathy Kelley looks at the new alliance between Randy Orton and The Revival.

- New information about the WWE Ride Along episode with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch was released. The episode is called WWE Ride Along: Becky and Seth's Excellent Adventure and will be airing on Monday at 11 p.m. EST. The episode will also be featuring Sarah Logan and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in another car.

- Stephaine McMahon took to Twitter to send her father, Vince McMahon a happy birthday message. Stephaine's message was, "Happy Birthday Dad, I miss playing catch with you! I Love You!!!" The WWE CEO turned 74 today.

