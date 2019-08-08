- Above is part 2 of the WWE 35 for 35 YouTube series. The first part premiered back on April 5. The video follows WWE Coordinating Road Producer Dustin Wallace and his weight-loss journey. Wallace lost more than 50 pounds before WrestleMania 35 with the help of WWE Superstars like Finn Balor. For those who missed it, below is the first part.

WWE Now to bring you exclusive interviews during SummerSlam weekend WWE Now will go behind the scenes of SummerSlam weekend in Toronto with exclusive interviews, featuring United States Champion AJ Styles, The IIconics and Drew McIntyre. The interviews, hosted by Cathy Kelley, will be streamed on WWE's official Facebook and Twitter pages and YouTube channel on Saturday and Sunday as Superstars prepare for SummerSlam 2019 in various ways. Plus, watch Peyton Royce & Billie Kay will navigate the 1,168-foot EdgeWalk at the CN Tower on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. On Saturday, McIntyre will reflect on his career with a live interview, streaming at noon ET. And on Sunday, Styles will give his thoughts on his SummerSlam opponent Ricochet and more, streaming at 2 p.m. ET. You will not want to miss these videos Friday through Sunday before The Biggest Event of the Summer.

- WWE Senior Vice President of Data Strategy, Pam Murrin, was named to the Sports Business Journal's list of 2019 Game Changers. The 40 women who make up the list will be profiled in the September 16 SBJ issue, and then honored on September 17 in New York City at the annual SBJ conference.

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated Murrin, as seen below. She wrote, "Congratulations to @WWE's own SVP, Data Strategy, Pam Murrin, on being named to the 2019 class of @sbjsbd Game Changers! Data and analytics play a critical role in today's ever evolving media landscape and Pam and her team lead the way for #WWE!"