WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been announced for the September 9 WWE RAW episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This will be the final RAW episode before the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.

The announcement was made today by MSG. You can see their promo below.

Austin took to Twitter and commented on his first MSG appearance in almost 20 years.

"I cannot believe it has been so long. Time flies by. The Garden is home to many of my favorite moments in my career. @BretHart in #survivorseries @undertaker in #summerslam #highwaytohell and stunning @VinceMcMahon for the very first time. Along with many others. Hell Yeah!," Austin wrote.