As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has been announced for the September 9 RAW episode from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Austin was booked for the RAW return at MSG because it hasn't sold out, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that both of the upcoming MSG TV events aren't even close to being sold out as of this week, RAW or SmackDown the next night.

It's believed that RAW will eventually sell out. There was apparently a boost in ticket sales after Austin was announced, but some of the more expensive seats are still available. As of this writing, Ticketmaster shows plenty of RAW tickets left at $31, $51, $71, $86, $106, $156, $181, $206, $231, $356, $381, $481, $506, $656, and two at $1,606 each. Ticketmaster currently has SmackDown seats left at $31, $51, $71, $86, $106, $156, $171, $206, $221, $311, $356, $506 and $656.

The Observer also noted that RAW selling out is very important to WWE as the company is trying to keep AEW from being able to run The Garden.

The Undertaker will be appearing at the SmackDown MSG event that week.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.