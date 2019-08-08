- WWE posted this video looking at the night WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar destroyed John Cena - the SummerSlam 2014 main event. WWE billed it as the most one-sided main event in SummerSlam history. The video features Seth Rollins, The Miz, Corey Graves, The Revival, Jonathan Coachman, plus WWE Hall of Famers Rikishi and "Road Dogg" BG James.

- Triple H will be going live with Cathy Kelley on Facebook after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto 2019" event. We will have full coverage of Takeover beginning at 6:30pm ET, and highlights from after the show.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin made an appearance on Barstool Sports' popular Pizza Review series with "El Presidente" Dave Portnoy. As seen below, they reviewed Villa Pizza in New York City. The video features Portnoy botching the Steveweisers while wearing a Stone Cold vest.