WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be appearing on tonight's RAW episode from Toronto, live via Skype.

WWE announced today that Austin will appear via Skype to discuss the SummerSlam main event, which saw Seth Rollins capture the WWE Universal Title from Brock Lesnar. Austin will be appearing to promote his "Straight Up Steve Austin" series on the USA Network, which premieres after RAW goes off the air.

WWE has also announced two more matches for tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW - Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre and Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's RAW from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

* The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defend against Asuka and Kairi Sane

* Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio in a 2 of 3 Falls match

* Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre

* Steve Austin appears via Skype to discuss Seth Rollins' SummerSlam win over Brock Lesnar

* More SummerSlam fallout

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.