For the better part of three-plus rounds, Stipe Miocic appeared over-marched by Daniel Cormier. But in the fourth, the former champion took control Saturday night at UFC 241.

Miocic became a two-time UFC heavyweight champion, dropping "DC" and finishing him to reclaim the title. Last year, Cormier knocked out Miocic, ending his run atop the division.

In the co-main event, Nate Diaz made his long-awaited return to the Octagon, dominating former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis to the tune of a decision victory. It had been almost three full years since Diaz last fought, dropping a majority decision to Conor McGregor.

Paulo Costa remained unbeaten and continued his march up the middleweight division, earning a decision over Yoel Romero. Sodiq Yusuff, who earned his UFC contract through Dana White's Contender Series, knocked out Gabriel Benitez in the first, and Derek Brunson earned a decision over Ian Heinisch.

Khama Worthy, Cory Sandhagen, Drakkar Klose, Casey Kenney, Hannah Cifers, Kyung Ho Kang and Sabina Mazo were all winners. Worthy's victory was the lone stoppage, as he finished Devonte Smith in the first round.

Complete results can be found below:

* Stipe Miocic def. Daniel Cormier via KO (strike) at 4:09 of Round 4 to become UFC heavyweight champion

* Nate Diaz def. Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Paulo Costa def. Yoel Romero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Sodiq Yusuff def. Gabriel Benitez via KO (strike) at 4:14 of Round 1

* Derek Brunson def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Khama Worthy def. Devonte Smith via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 1

* Cory Sandhagen def. Raphael Assuncao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Drakkar Klose def. Christos Giagos via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Casey Kenney def. Manny Bermudez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

* Hannah Cifers def. Jodie Esquibel via unanimous decision (30-28, 30-27, 30-27)

* Kyung Ho Kang def. Brandon Davis via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

* Sabina Mazo def. Shana Dobson via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-25)