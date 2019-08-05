WWE has announced that Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam will now be a Submission Match.

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.

Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair