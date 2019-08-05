WWE has announced that Natalya vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam will now be a Submission Match.
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, August 11 from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena.
Below is the current announced card for SummerSlam:
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz
Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black
Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair