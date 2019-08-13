The first episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin drew 1.211 million viewers and ranked #5 in the 18-49 demographic Cable Top 150 on Monday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, behind WWE RAW, Love & Hip-Hop, 90 Day Fiance, and Below Deck. It tied with House Hunters at #16 for the night in viewership. House Hunters also did 1.211 million viewers but ranked #34 on the Cable Top 150

The premiere episode aired after RAW went off the air on the USA Network. Austin appeared on RAW earlier in the night, via Skype, to plug the show. Austin's first guest for this week's episode was comedian Rob Riggle.

As noted, Monday's post-SummerSlam edition of RAW drew an average of 2.729 million viewers, up 10.4% from last week's 2.473 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home episode. RAW was #3 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight. Hannity topped the night in viewership with 3.155 million viewers. RAW was #1 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 this week, for the second week in a row.

Below are a few shots from the "Straight Up Steve Austin" premiere:

The time has come! @SteveAustinBSR welcomes his first guest, @RobRiggle on Straight Up Steve Austin NOW on USA Network. #StraightUpSteve pic.twitter.com/WbKw5cZ0rx — USA Network (@USA_Network) August 13, 2019